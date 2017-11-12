Moving House …

Although Vulpes Libris had intended to continue blogging on WordPress until the end of the year, things have changed, and we have decided to accelerate the move to blogging solely on our Facebook page. We understand that some of our followers will be unhappy with this, but we’ve decided that Facebook is a better home than a standalone blog page for what Vulpes Libris wants to be and do.

Vulpes Libris on Facebook will be livelier and easier to interact with, with short reviews, book & arts news and feature pieces, but we will also continue carrying substantial reviews of books we have particularly enjoyed.

The new site will be more flexible and responsive to events and we think you’ll enjoy it as much as the old one.

Although you don’t actually need a Facebook account to continue following us – unless you want to comment on pieces – the site will be much easier to read/browse if you DO create an account. (Without one you’ll have to contend with a nagging banner inviting you to login/create an account – Sorry.)

This is the direct link to our Facebook account: VULPES LIBRIS ON FACEBOOK

And don’t worry, we won’t be closing this site: you can still visit and read the archived articles – we simply won’t be updating it any longer.

If you would like to contact us for any reason, we can be reached via Facebook Messenger at @vulpeslibris (or by clicking the ‘Send a Message’ button on our Home page) … or our Twitter account, which is here: VULPES LIBRIS ON TWITTER.

To those of you who won’t, for whatever reason, be joining us in our new venture – we’d like to thank you for your interest and support in the past, and hope you continue to enjoy exploring our extensive archives.

To those who ARE coming with us – thank you, and see you on the other side …

~~~:~~~