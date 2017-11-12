Vulpes Libris

A collective of bibliophiles talking about books. Book Fox (vulpes libris): small bibliovorous mammal of overactive imagination and uncommonly large bookshop expenses. Habitat: anywhere the rustle of pages can be heard.

Moving House …

Although Vulpes Libris had intended to continue blogging on WordPress until the end of the year, things have changed, and we have decided to accelerate the move to blogging solely on our Facebook page. We understand that some of our followers will be unhappy with this, but we’ve decided that Facebook is a better home than a standalone blog page for what Vulpes Libris wants to be and do.

Vulpes Libris on Facebook will be livelier and easier to interact with, with short reviews, book & arts news and feature pieces, but we will also continue carrying substantial reviews of books we have particularly enjoyed.

The new site will be more flexible and responsive to events and we think you’ll enjoy it as much as the old one.

Although you don’t actually need a Facebook account to continue following us – unless you want to comment on pieces – the site will be much easier to read/browse if you DO create an account. (Without one you’ll have to contend with a nagging banner inviting you to login/create an account – Sorry.)

This is the direct link to our Facebook account:  VULPES LIBRIS ON FACEBOOK

And don’t worry, we won’t be closing this site: you can still visit and read the archived articles – we simply won’t be updating it any longer.

If you would like to contact us for any reason, we can be reached via Facebook Messenger at @vulpeslibris (or by clicking the ‘Send a Message’ button on our Home page) … or our Twitter account, which is here: VULPES LIBRIS ON TWITTER.

To those of you who won’t, for whatever reason, be joining us in our new venture – we’d like to thank you for your interest and support in the past, and hope you continue to enjoy exploring our extensive archives.

To those who ARE coming with us – thank you, and see you on the other side …

~~~:~~~

One comment on “Moving House …

  1. Sarah
    November 12, 2017

    Facebook is, I think, a little too lively for me.

    Thank you for all the good words and books.

    Fare well.

    Sarah

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Information

This entry was posted on November 12, 2017 by in Uncategorized.

Shortlink

https://wp.me/p7orS-8IX

Navigation

Coming up on Vulpes Libris

VULPES LIBRIS has moved to Facebook.

Vulpes Libris wants to #savelibraries !

Categories

Twitter updates

Book blogs and websites

Writer blogs

Publisher blogs

Publishing commentary

Other book sites

  • Brit Lit Blogs
  • British Blog Directory.

Blog Stats

  • 2,282,099 hits

Archives

Categories

Archive

Editorial Policy

The views expressed in the articles and reviews on Vulpes Libris are those of the authors, and not of Vulpes Libris itself.

Quoting from Vulpes Libris

You are very welcome to quote up to 100 words from any article posted on Vulpes Libris - as long as you quote accurately, give us due credit and link back to the original post. If you would like to quote MORE than 100 words, please ask us first via the email address in the Contact details.

Contact

Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/vulpeslibris
Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/vulpeslibris

    • Subscribe to this site's feed via FeedBurner or click here for an email subscription.

    • Add to Technorati Favorites

    Acknowledgment

  • (The header image is from Aesop's Fables, illustrated by Francis Barlow (1666), and appears courtesy of the Digital and Multimedia Center at the Michigan State University Libraries.)

    • The Book Foxes


  • Jackie - Jackie's art
  • Lisa - Lisa's website
  • Moira - The Adverse Camber Diaries
  • Rosy
  • Kirsty - Kirsty's website
  • Eve
  • Hilary
  • Jay - Jay's website.
  • Sam - Sam's blog: Books, Time and Silence
  • Nikki
  • Edward Petherbridge - Petherbridge's Weekly Post - Edward's blog
  • Kate's podcast site: Why I Really Like This Book
  • Simon - Simon's blog

    Blog Stats

    • 2,282,099 hits

    Blog at WordPress.com.

    %d bloggers like this: