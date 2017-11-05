Coming up on Vulpes Libris …

Autumn has finally arrived properly in the UK: the first frost of the season has finished off the last of the flowers, only the beech trees gamely cling to their leaves and Orion the Hunter is starting to rise in the east, ready to dominate winter’s night skies.

There’s an autumnal feel in the Den, too … and next weekend, having given further long and serious thought to our future, we’ll be making a major announcement. Until then, we have the psychological and the supernatural together with a classic from the archives for you …

~~~:~~~

Monday: Diana looks at Caroline, by Sarah Miller, a psychological examination of the obedient wife and feckless husband of the Little House books.

Wednesday: In a Vulpes Revisited from 2010 Moira shares one of her favourite poems.

Friday: Hilary’s innate matter-of-fact-ness doesn’t get in the way of her enjoyment of The Land of the Green Man. A journey through the supernatural landscapes of the British Isles, by Carolyne Larrington.