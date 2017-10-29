Coming up on Vulpes Libris

Few of the BookFoxes have cubs living at home with them still, so we don’t have many opportunities to disembowel a pumpkin and carve its face and teeth. So I take great delight in spotting the pumpkins in my neighbourhood as 31 October creeps up on me. When I was a child in Scotland we had to wrestle with carving swedes (which we called turnips) and my GOD those are tough to cut into. You pumpkin carvers have no idea how lucky you are, scooping seeds and flesh out with a spoon rather than hacking into it with knives. It taught us good knife technique, though.

This week on Vulpes Libris we acknowledge the existence of other things that happened on Hallowe’en, and draw your attention to other unexpected delights of the reading season.

Monday 30 October: Jackie revisits a VL Classic-Henry Thoreau’s Walking.

Tuesday 31 October: Moira takes a look at what happened and – more importantly – did NOT happen in Wittenberg five hundred years ago today, as she reviews Peter Marshall’s 1517: Martin Luther and the Invention of the Reformation.

Wednesday 1 November: Kate reads Antonia White’s Frost in May, and is enraged.

Friday 3 November: Colin picks up a book read by his father as a young man and is surprised by what he finds.

