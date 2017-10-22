Coming Up On Vulpes Libris

I couldn’t resist this Canadian squirrel popping out from behind his tree to ask ‘What’s Up?’. There’s a revolutionary vibe in the air this week, mixing with the scent of woodsmoke, the rustle of fallen leaves and [insert Autumn trope of choice]. Jackie is looking at the post-Reformation age of Shakespeare, Kirsty would not be Comrade Kirsty if she didn’t mark the October Revolution in some way, and Hilary looks for help to find out what lies behind the totally bonkers plot of Verdi’s ‘Sicilian Vespers’.

Monday: Jackie is intrigued by the style and content of Shakespeare’s Restless World by Neil MacGregor.

Wednesday: Comrade Kirsty reverts to form and talks about Trotsky.

Friday: Hilary turns to the bookshelves for help after a Night At The Opera.

Today’s Stratford (Ontario) squirrel comes from the Flickr photostream of Corey Seeman, and is reproduced here under a Creative Commons licence. Clicking on the image will load the source page.