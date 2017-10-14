Vulpes Libris

Coming Up on VL This Week-Our Anniversary


This is a festive week for us, as it contains our website’s 10th Anniversary, something that astonishes quite a few of the Foxes. In honor of the event, we have two different posts reflecting on it and Moira’s on Wednesday will also contain a special announcement(nothing bad, I promise). Revisiting the past is actually a bit of a theme, as Colin rounds out the week with reference to scholastic exams. We hope that you’ll join us in celebrating our Big Day in a momentous year, virtual cake for everyone!

Monday- Jackie tries to explain what VL means to her. Sappiness alert.

Wednesday- Moira, a charter member of Vulpes Libris, marks our tenth Anniversary with a special post.

Friday- Colin goes back to school and wonders if he would have passed the Literature exam paper.

