Coming Up on VL This Week-Our Anniversary

A collective of bibliophiles talking about books. Book Fox (vulpes libris): small bibliovorous mammal of overactive imagination and uncommonly large bookshop expenses. Habitat: anywhere the rustle of pages can be heard.
This is a festive week for us, as it contains our website’s 10th Anniversary, something that astonishes quite a few of the Foxes. In honor of the event, we have two different posts reflecting on it and Moira’s on Wednesday will also contain a special announcement(nothing bad, I promise). Revisiting the past is actually a bit of a theme, as Colin rounds out the week with reference to scholastic exams. We hope that you’ll join us in celebrating our Big Day in a momentous year, virtual cake for everyone!
Monday- Jackie tries to explain what VL means to her. Sappiness alert.
Wednesday- Moira, a charter member of Vulpes Libris, marks our tenth Anniversary with a special post.
Friday- Colin goes back to school and wonders if he would have passed the Literature exam paper.
Cake photo from Pinterest-image on Designs Next.
