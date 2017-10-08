This week on Vulpes Libris …

Here in south-west Scotland, the leaves are just beginning to turn, the whooper swans are starting to arrive from Iceland and there’s an unmistakable chill in the misty morning air … all of which can only mean one thing: autumn is with us and winter isn’t far behind. It’s therefore appropriate that two of this week’s three reviews – Kyo Maclear’s year out observing her local birdlife, and Frances Harris’s closely researched but sensitive exploration of the influential Marlborough-Godolphin friendship – touch on the seasons and/or their passing. I could stretch a point and say that the third review is kissed by the Mediterranean sun: but I won’t.

~~~:~~~

Monday: Jackie considers Birds Art Life by Kyo Maclear, which is so much more than a memoir.

Wednesday: Moira says she will never look at a portrait of the first Duke of Marlborough in quite the same way again having read Frances Harris’s The General in Winter.

Friday: Kate dips her toe cautiously into the Aegean Sea, with Michael Haag’s The Durrells of Corfu.