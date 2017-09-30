Coming up this week

Is there, we ask, just the first hints of autumn appearing here in Spain? There is a freshness in the air that seems to suggest that we can finally say goodbye to thirty degrees temperatures and perhaps experience the first rain in over a month. For without autumn we cannot return from the stuffed aubergines and Alicante wine we consume on the terraza, gazing at the view above, and search once more for consolation in the books we own. In an ideal world, we could enjoy both at the same time but life is not like that. We must choose one or the other.

On Monday, Colin takes us through the process called Learning to Read.

On Tuesday, we have a guest post from Paul and Mandy of Clickety-Lit.

Finally, on Friday, Jackie introduces one of her favorite websites – Love in the Time of Chasmosaurs, which isn’t what you’re expecting.