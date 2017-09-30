Vulpes Libris

A collective of bibliophiles talking about books. Book Fox (vulpes libris): small bibliovorous mammal of overactive imagination and uncommonly large bookshop expenses. Habitat: anywhere the rustle of pages can be heard.

Coming up this week

Autumn

Is there, we ask, just the first hints of autumn appearing here in Spain? There is a freshness in the air that seems to suggest that we can finally say goodbye to thirty degrees temperatures and perhaps experience the first rain in over a month. For without autumn we cannot return from the stuffed aubergines and Alicante wine we consume on the terraza, gazing at the view above, and search once more for consolation in the books we own. In an ideal world, we could enjoy both at the same time but life is not like that. We must choose one or the other.

On Monday, Colin takes us through the process called Learning to Read. 

On Tuesday, we have a guest post from Paul and Mandy of Clickety-Lit.

Finally, on Friday, Jackie introduces one of her favorite websites – Love in the Time of Chasmosaurs, which isn’t what you’re expecting.

One comment on “Coming up this week

  1. Pingback: fall is coming – Literele sufletului meu

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Information

This entry was posted on September 30, 2017 by in Coming up this week, Entries by Colin, Guest.

Shortlink

http://wp.me/p7orS-8AO

Navigation

Coming up on Vulpes Libris

Is there, we ask, just the first hints of autumn appearing here in Spain? There is a freshness in the air that seems to suggest that we can finally say goodbye to thirty degrees temperatures and perhaps experience the first rain in over a month.

On Monday, Colin takes us through the process called Learning to Read. 

On Tuesday, we have a guest post from Paul and Mandy of Clickety-Lit.

Finally, on Friday, Jackie introduces one of her favorite websites – Love in the Time of Chasmosaurs.

Vulpes Libris wants to #savelibraries !

Categories

Twitter updates

Book blogs and websites

Writer blogs

Publisher blogs

Publishing commentary

Other book sites

  • Brit Lit Blogs
  • British Blog Directory.

Blog Stats

  • 2,264,047 hits

Archives

Categories

Archive

Editorial Policy

The views expressed in the articles and reviews on Vulpes Libris are those of the authors, and not of Vulpes Libris itself.

Quoting from Vulpes Libris

You are very welcome to quote up to 100 words from any article posted on Vulpes Libris - as long as you quote accurately, give us due credit and link back to the original post. If you would like to quote MORE than 100 words, please ask us first via the email address in the Contact details.

Contact

Email us at bookfoxes AT gmail DOT com
Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/vulpeslibris
Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/vulpeslibris

    • Subscribe to this site's feed via FeedBurner or click here for an email subscription.

    • Add to Technorati Favorites

    Acknowledgment

  • (The header image is from Aesop's Fables, illustrated by Francis Barlow (1666), and appears courtesy of the Digital and Multimedia Center at the Michigan State University Libraries.)

    • The Book Foxes


  • Jackie - Jackie's art
  • Lisa - Lisa's website
  • Moira - The Adverse Camber Diaries
  • Rosy
  • Kirsty - Kirsty's website
  • Eve
  • Hilary
  • Jay - Jay's website.
  • Sam - Sam's blog: Books, Time and Silence
  • Nikki
  • Edward Petherbridge - Petherbridge's Weekly Post - Edward's blog
  • Kate's podcast site: Why I Really Like This Book
  • Simon - Simon's blog

    Blog Stats

    • 2,264,047 hits

    Blog at WordPress.com.

    %d bloggers like this: