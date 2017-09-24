Coming up this week

Vulpes Libris

Common Vampire Bat by Uwe Schmidt, via Wikimedia Commons

So much for autumn; just as I was going gratefully into jumpers and long boots again, the sun’s decided to blaze and I’m forced to retreat into the shade like the Scots-Irish vampire I am. Still, this week has plenty of reading for those who, like me, need to stay indoors and spare their pale-blue complexions.

On Monday, eternal student Kirsty Jane Falconer (previously known as Kirsty M) discloses the results of a thoroughly unscientific straw poll about the best-known prefect of Judaea.

On Wednesday, Kate reads Don’t Panic I’m Islamic and discovers astounding new things about Arabic drag.

And on Friday: Starved of sunshine,* starved of Sicily, and in need of his shining humanity, Hilary turns to Carlo Levi and Words Are Stones. Impressions of Sicily.

(* really?)

 

  1. Hilary
    September 25, 2017

    *The sun had got its hat on last Friday round here, but otherwise since St Swithun did his thing back in July, it has been glum, glum, glum 😔

This entry was posted on September 24, 2017

Coming up on Vulpes Libris

