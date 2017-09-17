Coming Up this week on Vulpes Libris

Vulpes Libris

Berkshire Show produce 2Autumn is here. Definitely. I’m wearing socks, for goodness’ sake. Jumpers are out of the wardrobe. I’m thinking about putting gloves in the pockets of my coats. There is condensation on the windows in the mornings and waking up in daylight has become a warning of sleeping in. Conkers are beginning to fall. Snuggling down with books in the chilly mornings is advised, and then the warm afternoons can draw you out onto the park benches. Let us offer you some absorbing reading suggestions to get you down to the library.

Monday 18th: the personal is political is … procedural? Guest Fox Margaret Kirk discusses crime writing and current events.

Wednesday 20th: Colin is off to the wars and is charmed by Anthony Rhodes’ Sword of Bone and impressed by a 1920s forgotten bestseller, W F Morris’ Bretherton.

Friday 22nd: Kate is embarrassed to have taken so long to discover Penelope Lively’s adult fiction.

Kate’s photo is of a small girl enraptured by vast prize-winning pumpkins at the Royal Berkshire Show, Newbury.

About Kate

Blogger, lecturer, podcaster, writer, critic, reviewer, researcher, and publisher (handheldpress.co.uk), in and on British literary history. Preferred occupation while listening to podcasts: cooking or knitting. Preferred soundtrack while reading: the sound of silence.

