We’re all going on a Summer Holiday …

A collective of bibliophiles talking about books. Book Fox (vulpes libris): small bibliovorous mammal of overactive imagination and uncommonly large bookshop expenses. Habitat: anywhere the rustle of pages can be heard.
That’s it for now.
We’re off on our hols for the summer, but will be back in August, refreshed, renewed, and ready to celebrate the tenth anniversary, in October, of the Book Foxes’ entry into the blogosphere..
Yes.
Ten years.
No, we don’t believe it, either.
In the meantime, there’s plenty on the site to keep you amused, and one of us might even get bored of building sand castles and ambling around delapidated stately piles and wander back to post a ‘Random’ or two, if the mood takes us.
Have a great summer (if you’re in the northern hemisphere, obviously …) and we’ll see you all on August the 20th.
~~~:~~~
(Photo credit: Stephanie Chapman on Flickr, and reproduced under a Creative Commons Licence.)
Recent Comments