Vulpes Libris

A collective of bibliophiles talking about books. Book Fox (vulpes libris): small bibliovorous mammal of overactive imagination and uncommonly large bookshop expenses. Habitat: anywhere the rustle of pages can be heard.

Christina Ward, Preservation: The Art and Science of Canning, Fermentation and Dehydration

preservation-510x765This is a hefty Mid-West cookbook and instruction manual on how to preserve your fruit and veg in jars. It’s most definitely written for North Americans, by a Master Food Preserver no less, as there are many remarks about what ‘Europe’ does (the Finns and the Italians and the Croatians are all alike in their preserving practices, it seems). It also has a near-hysterical attitude to Food Safety and pathogens (‘rinse your preserving tools in a dilute solution of bleach before using’: are you KIDDING?), that I think must be a product of litigious US culture. The publishers don’t want to be sued by some idiot not canning or preserving correctly and then coming down with botulism, so they have to trumpet these caveats at the opening of every section of the book.

I don’t blame them, but the warnings are relentless, and just a bit shouty. I don’t like being told I’m doing things wrong when I haven’t done them at all, but perhaps this is what the readers of this book expect. I also object to the slur on ‘European’ and British preserving cookbooks (all of ‘em) that apparently don’t warn their readers to boil their jars before sloshing in the fruit. That’s because their authors expect their sensible readers to do this as a matter of course, unlike the anticipated readers of this book.

Once you get past the exclamation marks, this is a fine reference work for the kitchen in which just making jam has become a bit boring and needs inspiration to be exciting again. There are several excellent chapters on the science of food preservation, and a lot of detailed guidance on what equipment is needed and how to choose and find it. By this stage the readers still on board are probably really committed preservers, who already know what a pressure canner looks like. The lists of resources are invaluable for further investigation, and the Center for Home Food Preservation blog is very good.

The one thing missing from the book are photographs of the essential and indispensable canners, to aid easy identification in the shops. They seem to be tall stockpots with lids and a rack to stand the jars on, but it would be a lot more helpful to have actual photos rather than the single schematic diagram demonstrating ‘head space’. Many other tools are mentioned. I now wish to own a ‘kraut hammer’, which is apparently a three-foot wooden mallet with which to beat the juice out of shredded cabbage before fermenting it.

The recipes are the really good part, and have introduced me to a completely new form of cooking: fruit leather, anyone? I now know what fruit cheese is (had often wondered), and how it’s made, and why fruit butter is so intense. I now have a quince jam recipe that Nostradamus first published (‘updated for modern safety’), and I know that it will take longer to boil jam for setting in Denver than in Milwaukee because Denver is 5000 feet further away from the centre of the earth and that’s got something to do with specific boiling points. Or air pressure. There is a lot of extremely useful information about pepper hotness, and how to avoid this in the preparation stage: wear latex gloves, do not touch any part of your face, and wash the knife in cold water, otherwise the pepper oil will aerosolise in hot water and produce pepper gas. What pepper gas will do is not explained, but it sounds dangerous.

Some recipes do not sound appetising: the ‘slippery jims’ sound like decayed cucumbers, but since the whole point of canning / preservation is to arrest decay, I’ve no doubt got the wrong impression. But almost all the recipes sound entrancing. Mango salsa! Green tomato pie filling!  Peaches in brandy syrup! Pear walnut conserve!  Cranberry mustard! Caponata! Pickled Brussels sprout halves! (OK, maybe not.) Blueberry Guinness jam! This book is indeed a treasure-house and a master-class, if you put ear-plugs in first.

Christina Ward, Preservation: The Art and Science of Canning, Fermentation and Dehydration (Process media 2017), 11 July 2017, ISBN 97819341700694, $24.95

 

 

 

About Kate

Blogger, lecturer, podcaster, writer, critic, reviewer, researcher (in no particular order) in and on British literary history. Preferred occupation while listening to podcasts: cooking or knitting. Preferred soundtrack while reading: the sound of silence.

2 comments on “Christina Ward, Preservation: The Art and Science of Canning, Fermentation and Dehydration

  1. Pingback: Now posting on Vulpes Libris: Christina Ward’s Preservation – Kate Macdonald

  2. Shay Simmons
    July 10, 2017

    Meh. “Putting Food By” is just as thorough and not shouty at all, but for things like mustard pickle I rely on my 1950s copy of the Ball Blue Book.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Information

This entry was posted on July 10, 2017 by in cookbooks, Entries by Kate, Non-fiction: food and tagged , , , .

Shortlink

http://wp.me/p7orS-8ur

Navigation

Coming up on Vulpes Libris

This morning I was picking black mulberries in my garden. I am contemplating recipes. While I am making up my mind, please consider the cookbooks we have laid out in front of you.

<strong>Monday 10 July</strong>: Kate studies Christina Ward’s <em>Preservation: The Art and Science of Canning, Fermentation and Dehydration</em>

<strong>Thursday 13 July</strong>: Moira takes a sentimental journey through her family’s old cookbooks.

<strong>Friday 14 July</strong>: Hilary relishes a cookery book in which Jonathan Meades’s trademark erudition, spleen and wit leap off every page, <i>The Plagiarist in the Kitchen.</i>

Vulpes Libris wants to #savelibraries !

Categories

Twitter updates

  • This is a hefty Mid-West cookbook and instruction manual on how to preserve your fruit and veg in jars. It’s most... fb.me/1rowhoNeF 9 hours ago
  • This morning I was picking black mulberries in my garden. This sounds very English, but it was in Brussels,... fb.me/6scDqfWuy 1 day ago
  • When I moved to Spain in 2003 I already knew that this was where I wanted to live. I did not want to stay for a... fb.me/sFXo8PTh 3 days ago

Archives

Book blogs and websites

Writer blogs

Publisher blogs

Publishing commentary

Other book sites

  • Brit Lit Blogs
  • British Blog Directory.

Blog Stats

  • 2,237,775 hits

Categories

Archive

Editorial Policy

The views expressed in the articles and reviews on Vulpes Libris are those of the authors, and not of Vulpes Libris itself.

Quoting from Vulpes Libris

You are very welcome to quote up to 100 words from any article posted on Vulpes Libris - as long as you quote accurately, give us due credit and link back to the original post. If you would like to quote MORE than 100 words, please ask us first via the email address in the Contact details.

Contact

Email us at bookfoxes AT gmail DOT com
Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/vulpeslibris
Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/vulpeslibris

    • Subscribe to this site's feed via FeedBurner or click here for an email subscription.

    • Add to Technorati Favorites

    Acknowledgment

  • (The header image is from Aesop's Fables, illustrated by Francis Barlow (1666), and appears courtesy of the Digital and Multimedia Center at the Michigan State University Libraries.)

    • The Book Foxes


  • Jackie - Jackie's art
  • Lisa - Lisa's website
  • Moira - The Adverse Camber Diaries
  • Rosy
  • Kirsty - Kirsty's website
  • Eve
  • Hilary
  • Jay - Jay's website.
  • Sam - Sam's blog: Books, Time and Silence
  • Nikki
  • Edward Petherbridge - Petherbridge's Weekly Post - Edward's blog
  • Kate's podcast site: Why I Really Like This Book
  • Simon - Simon's blog

    Blog Stats

    • 2,237,775 hits

    Blog at WordPress.com.

    %d bloggers like this: