Coming up on Vulpes Libris:

PoolTemperatures in Spain are climbing again from the unseasonably fresh weather of the last week. Today the mercury will brush thirty degrees centigrade, up from the welcome twenty-three of the past week. Whatever the opinions about the relative merits of Spanish and British weather (anything under twenty degrees at night and sleep comes as a blessed relief), we can all agree that those two weeks of spring, when la dama de noche (Night Jasmine) greeted all in the early mornings with its perfume, are long past. The heat is on.

So, it’s to the pool, sun-creamed head-to-toe, folding chair placed securely in the shade and a pile of paperbacks close at hand. Amid the splashing of young children, the chatter of their parents, Spanish skies and English mists beckon.

This week, as a protection against all extreme weather, we have the following sun hats and wellingtons:

Monday: Colin goes back in time to those two interwar decades when America turned its gaze upon itself in The Aspirin Age.

Wednesday: Jackie delves into a book about architecture and history with Brunelleschi’s Dome by Ross King.

Friday: Colin returns to the present and to Vulpes Libris this week with an account of his journeys through Spanish literature from sixteenth century Salamanca to the present-day Basque Country.

This entry was posted on July 2, 2017

