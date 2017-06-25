Vulpes Libris

wet hypericum (2)

The Great British Summer is well and truly installed and living up to its ‘three fine days and a thunderstorm’ reputation. In the moments when the sun DOES appear it’s lovely, but the natives know not to wander too far from shelter – and there’s a reason, you know, why we British can eat fish paste sandwiches in the rain with such sangfroid … we get LOTS of practice.

Still, at least the rain is warm – mostly – and more to the point, when it’s raining you can stay indoors with the kettle and the biscuits and shove your nose in a book without being assailed by (much of) a guilty conscience.

This week for your edification and delight, we have our usual mixed bag of reviews:

Monday: Moira considers the shattered stained glass window effect in Philip Freeman’s Celtic Mythology.

Wednesday: Hilary, the least horsey person in the whole world, is nevertheless immensely moved by Ulrich Raulff’s Farewell to the Horse: the last century of our relationship.

Friday: Simon takes a trip back the early 20th century – and possibly a century or two more – with An Adventure by C.A.E. Moberly and Eleanor Jourdain.

~~~:~~~

This entry was posted on June 25, 2017

Coming up on Vulpes Libris

It’s officially summer in the northern hemisphere, even if the calendar doesn’t say so until midweek. Of course, we always have time to read, where ever we are. Since this isn’t a theme week, we have a lot of variety.

Monday- Jackie looks at two nonfiction books about elements of daily life, hair and mail.
Wednesday- Kate returns to Marvel’s Spiderwoman: crime fighter, masked avenger, mother.
Friday- Kirsty M introduces one of those books she always wishes she could read again for the first time: Elizabeth Taylor’s In a Summer Season.

