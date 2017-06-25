Coming up on Vulpes Libris:

The Great British Summer is well and truly installed and living up to its ‘three fine days and a thunderstorm’ reputation. In the moments when the sun DOES appear it’s lovely, but the natives know not to wander too far from shelter – and there’s a reason, you know, why we British can eat fish paste sandwiches in the rain with such sangfroid … we get LOTS of practice.

Still, at least the rain is warm – mostly – and more to the point, when it’s raining you can stay indoors with the kettle and the biscuits and shove your nose in a book without being assailed by (much of) a guilty conscience.

This week for your edification and delight, we have our usual mixed bag of reviews:

Monday: Moira considers the shattered stained glass window effect in Philip Freeman’s Celtic Mythology.

Wednesday: Hilary, the least horsey person in the whole world, is nevertheless immensely moved by Ulrich Raulff’s Farewell to the Horse: the last century of our relationship.

Friday: Simon takes a trip back the early 20th century – and possibly a century or two more – with An Adventure by C.A.E. Moberly and Eleanor Jourdain.

~~~:~~~