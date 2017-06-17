Vulpes Libris

Coming Up This Week

It’s officially summer in the northern hemisphere, even if the calendar doesn’t say so until midweek and the Foxes are scattered to the four winds doing all sorts of things, but of course, we always have time to read, where ever we are. Since this isn’t a theme week, we have a lot of variety.Jackie starts the week with a pair of nonfiction books. In the middle, Kate has a timely piece about another female superhero.And Kirsty M ends the week with an appropriately seasonal choice.

Monday- Jackie looks at two nonfiction books about elements of daily life, hair and mail.
Wednesday- Kate returns to Marvel’s Spiderwoman: crime fighter, masked avenger, mother.
Friday- Kirsty M introduces one of those books she always wishes she could read again for the first time: Elizabeth Taylor’s In a Summer Season.

Photo of tree by Lake Erie beach taken by Bookfox Jackie last summer.

