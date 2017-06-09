Coming soon…………..

Vulpes Libris

….. to a book blog near you: today’s post on Postcards and their calming properties. This week on Vulpes Libris has been about books that keep us calm and reduce our stress levels during a fractious, futile and needlessly prolonged UK election campaign. Or was it futile? There is good stress as well as bad stress, no? And there is being short of sleep because the outcome of the election has been so astonishing, so unforeseen, and, yes, so exciting in a good way, that I just had to try and stay awake (not wholly successfully, it has to be said). So, my apologies – today’s post will appear, but much later in the day when I’m fully awake, have processed what’s happening, and my (good) stress levels begin to subside. Thank you for your patience.

This shadowy fox comes from the Flickr photostream of Rebecca Siegel, and is reproduced here under a Creative Commons licence. Clicking on the image will load the source page.

Coming up on Vulpes Libris

A week of calm and peaceful posts to counter the strong feelings surrounding the snap election in the UK. Here then, is our soothing line-up.

Monday- Jackie searches for calmness the Hundred-Acre Wood in The Tao of Pooh by Benjamin Hoff.

Wednesday- Colin goes back in time to the comforts and security of life in a working class family in The Family from One End Street.

Friday- Hilary (chopping and changing) hopes that the sheer mundanity of postcards, Boring and otherwise, will be the rescue remedy she needs on the day after the election.

