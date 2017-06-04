Vulpes Libris

A collective of bibliophiles talking about books. Book Fox (vulpes libris): small bibliovorous mammal of overactive imagination and uncommonly large bookshop expenses. Habitat: anywhere the rustle of pages can be heard.

Coming Up:Week of Calm


A few weeks ago, British Fox Kate suggested a week of calm and peaceful posts to counter the strong feelings surrounding the snap election in the UK. We all thought it a good idea, though realizing there’s only so much book reviewers can do in such a situation. But we will try our best! Here then, is our soothing line-up.

Monday- Jackie searches for calmness the Hundred-Acre Wood in The Tao of Pooh by Benjamin Hoff.

Wednesday- Colin goes back in time to the comforts and security of life in a working class family in The Family from One End Street.

Friday- Hilary turns to the comfort of reading a cookery book in times of stress – though the one she’s chosen has a spikiness all its own.

One comment on “Coming Up:Week of Calm

  1. Rosemary
    June 5, 2017

    The Family From One End Street and its sequels were some of the greatest favourites of my childhood, books I read over and over again. The Dew Drop Inn became inextricably tangled, in my mind, with the house in Cornwall were I was sent for many summers.

    I have the books still, and look forward to hearing what Colin makes of them.

    Great idea for a theme too; we could all do with some calming. The Wind in the Willows would, I think, be one of my top choices.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Information

This entry was posted on June 4, 2017 by in Coming up this week and tagged , , .

Shortlink

http://wp.me/p7orS-8no

Navigation

Coming up on Vulpes Libris

A week of calm and peaceful posts to counter the strong feelings surrounding the snap election in the UK. Here then, is our soothing line-up.

Monday- Jackie searches for calmness the Hundred-Acre Wood in The Tao of Pooh by Benjamin Hoff.

Wednesday- Colin goes back in time to the comforts and security of life in a working class family in The Family from One End Street.

Friday- Hilary turns to the comfort of reading a cookery book in times of stress - though the one she's chosen has a spikiness all its own.

Vulpes Libris wants to #savelibraries !

Categories

Twitter updates

  • No matter how many times I read this book, it’s always a delightful experience. At it’s core, it’s an explanation... fb.me/1oaC8Vqkm 1 hour ago
  • A few weeks ago, British Fox Kate suggested a week of calm and peaceful posts to counter the strong feelings... fb.me/8AGqC5lHr 20 hours ago
  • Alluring, ephemeral and deadly, Morecambe Bay dominates the coastal areas of south Cumbria and north west... fb.me/5ugWUgmcF 3 days ago

Archives

Book blogs and websites

Writer blogs

Publisher blogs

Publishing commentary

Other book sites

  • Brit Lit Blogs
  • British Blog Directory.

Blog Stats

  • 2,225,231 hits

Categories

Archive

Editorial Policy

The views expressed in the articles and reviews on Vulpes Libris are those of the authors, and not of Vulpes Libris itself.

Quoting from Vulpes Libris

You are very welcome to quote up to 100 words from any article posted on Vulpes Libris - as long as you quote accurately, give us due credit and link back to the original post. If you would like to quote MORE than 100 words, please ask us first via the email address in the Contact details.

Contact

Email us at bookfoxes AT gmail DOT com
Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/vulpeslibris
Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/vulpeslibris

    • Subscribe to this site's feed via FeedBurner or click here for an email subscription.

    • Add to Technorati Favorites

    Acknowledgment

  • (The header image is from Aesop's Fables, illustrated by Francis Barlow (1666), and appears courtesy of the Digital and Multimedia Center at the Michigan State University Libraries.)

    • The Book Foxes


  • Jackie - Jackie's art
  • Lisa - Lisa's website
  • Moira - The Adverse Camber Diaries
  • Rosy
  • Kirsty - Kirsty's website
  • Eve
  • Hilary
  • Jay - Jay's website.
  • Sam - Sam's blog: Books, Time and Silence
  • Nikki
  • Edward Petherbridge - Petherbridge's Weekly Post - Edward's blog
  • Kate's podcast site: Why I Really Like This Book
  • Simon - Simon's blog

    Blog Stats

    • 2,225,231 hits

    Blog at WordPress.com.

    %d bloggers like this: