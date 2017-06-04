Coming Up:Week of Calm

A collective of bibliophiles talking about books. Book Fox (vulpes libris): small bibliovorous mammal of overactive imagination and uncommonly large bookshop expenses. Habitat: anywhere the rustle of pages can be heard.
A few weeks ago, British Fox Kate suggested a week of calm and peaceful posts to counter the strong feelings surrounding the snap election in the UK. We all thought it a good idea, though realizing there’s only so much book reviewers can do in such a situation. But we will try our best! Here then, is our soothing line-up.
Monday- Jackie searches for calmness the Hundred-Acre Wood in The Tao of Pooh by Benjamin Hoff.
Wednesday- Colin goes back in time to the comforts and security of life in a working class family in The Family from One End Street.
Friday- Hilary turns to the comfort of reading a cookery book in times of stress – though the one she’s chosen has a spikiness all its own.
The Family From One End Street and its sequels were some of the greatest favourites of my childhood, books I read over and over again. The Dew Drop Inn became inextricably tangled, in my mind, with the house in Cornwall were I was sent for many summers.
I have the books still, and look forward to hearing what Colin makes of them.
Great idea for a theme too; we could all do with some calming. The Wind in the Willows would, I think, be one of my top choices.