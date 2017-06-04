Coming Up:Week of Calm



A few weeks ago, British Fox Kate suggested a week of calm and peaceful posts to counter the strong feelings surrounding the snap election in the UK. We all thought it a good idea, though realizing there’s only so much book reviewers can do in such a situation. But we will try our best! Here then, is our soothing line-up.

Monday- Jackie searches for calmness the Hundred-Acre Wood in The Tao of Pooh by Benjamin Hoff.

Wednesday- Colin goes back in time to the comforts and security of life in a working class family in The Family from One End Street.

Friday- Hilary turns to the comfort of reading a cookery book in times of stress – though the one she’s chosen has a spikiness all its own.