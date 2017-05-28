Vulpes Libris

A collective of bibliophiles talking about books. Book Fox (vulpes libris): small bibliovorous mammal of overactive imagination and uncommonly large bookshop expenses. Habitat: anywhere the rustle of pages can be heard.

Coming Up on Vulpes Libris

Foxes’ tails come in all shapes and sizes, and very few more beautiful than this gorgeous seed-head of Foxtail grass. It has been a week of plant-consciousness, what with the enormous and influential Chelsea Flower Show taking place here in the UK. I’ve been watching the daily TV reports, and have decided that, while some plants have gorgeous colour and opulent form, it is often the graceful, self-effacing grasses that catch my eye. I had hoped to work that into a metaphor for this week’s offering on Vulpes Libris, but no such luck – as is so often the case, there is such a wide variety of interests that no single image will do the job. This week, we scan biography, art history and current fiction.

Monday: Kate reads Frank O’Connor’s two autobiographies about modern Irish history.

Wednesday: Jackie delves into Sebastian Smee’s book of artists who influenced each other,The Art of Rivalry.

Friday: Moira negotiates the currents and quicksands of Jenn Ashworth’s enigmatic Fell.

Today’s photo of Foxtail grass is taken from the Flickr photo stream of Karen Christine Hibbard, and is reproduced here under a Creative Commons licence. Clicking on the image will load the source page.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Information

This entry was posted on May 28, 2017 by in Coming up this week, Entries by Hilary and tagged , , , , .

Shortlink

http://wp.me/p7orS-8m9

Navigation

Coming up on Vulpes Libris

This week, we scan biography, art history and current fiction.

Monday: Kate reads Frank O'Connor's two autobiographies about modern Irish history.

Wednesday: Jackie delves into Sebastian Smee's book of artists who influenced each other,The Art of Rivalry.

Friday: Moira negotiates the currents and quicksands of Jenn Ashworth's enigmatic Fell.

Vulpes Libris wants to #savelibraries !

Categories

Twitter updates

Archives

Book blogs and websites

Writer blogs

Publisher blogs

Publishing commentary

Other book sites

  • Brit Lit Blogs
  • British Blog Directory.

Blog Stats

  • 2,222,495 hits

Categories

Archive

Editorial Policy

The views expressed in the articles and reviews on Vulpes Libris are those of the authors, and not of Vulpes Libris itself.

Quoting from Vulpes Libris

You are very welcome to quote up to 100 words from any article posted on Vulpes Libris - as long as you quote accurately, give us due credit and link back to the original post. If you would like to quote MORE than 100 words, please ask us first via the email address in the Contact details.

Contact

Email us at bookfoxes AT gmail DOT com
Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/vulpeslibris
Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/vulpeslibris

    • Subscribe to this site's feed via FeedBurner or click here for an email subscription.

    • Add to Technorati Favorites

    Acknowledgment

  • (The header image is from Aesop's Fables, illustrated by Francis Barlow (1666), and appears courtesy of the Digital and Multimedia Center at the Michigan State University Libraries.)

    • The Book Foxes


  • Jackie - Jackie's art
  • Lisa - Lisa's website
  • Moira - The Adverse Camber Diaries
  • Rosy
  • Kirsty - Kirsty's website
  • Eve
  • Hilary
  • Jay - Jay's website.
  • Sam - Sam's blog: Books, Time and Silence
  • Nikki
  • Edward Petherbridge - Petherbridge's Weekly Post - Edward's blog
  • Kate's podcast site: Why I Really Like This Book
  • Simon - Simon's blog

    Blog Stats

    • 2,222,495 hits

    Blog at WordPress.com.

    %d bloggers like this: