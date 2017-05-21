Vulpes Libris

A collective of bibliophiles talking about books. Book Fox (vulpes libris): small bibliovorous mammal of overactive imagination and uncommonly large bookshop expenses. Habitat: anywhere the rustle of pages can be heard.

Coming Up on Vulpes Libris

Photo from Flickr.

Better late than never, isn’t it? I kept forgetting to do this ‘coming up’ post, because I was busy avoiding writing a conference paper – and then I remembered and it became another excellent reason not to be writing it. I ain’t no fool.

This week is a bit quiet in the den, it seems – but we still have some temptations for you.

On Monday, Simon will talk about the long-delayed joy of Beverley Nichols.

On Wednesday, we’ll have a Vulpes Random – tbd (EXCITING, no?)

On Friday, Hilary feeds her dreams of actually living in an actual bookshop with Jeremy Mercer’s memoir Books, Baguettes & Bedbugs. The Left Bank World of Shakespeare & Co.

Have a great week, everyone!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Information

This entry was posted on May 21, 2017 by in Coming up this week, Entries by Simon and tagged .

Shortlink

http://wp.me/p7orS-8lV

Navigation

Coming up on Vulpes Libris

On Monday, Simon will talk about the long-delayed joy of Beverley Nichols.

On Wednesday, we’ll have a Vulpes Random – tbd (EXCITING, no?)

On Friday, Hilary feeds her dreams of actually living in an actual bookshop with Jeremy Mercer’s memoir 'Books, Baguettes & Bedbugs. The Left Bank World of Shakespeare & Co.'

Vulpes Libris wants to #savelibraries !

Categories

Twitter updates

Archives

Book blogs and websites

Writer blogs

Publisher blogs

Publishing commentary

Other book sites

  • Brit Lit Blogs
  • British Blog Directory.

Blog Stats

  • 2,219,750 hits

Categories

Archive

Editorial Policy

The views expressed in the articles and reviews on Vulpes Libris are those of the authors, and not of Vulpes Libris itself.

Quoting from Vulpes Libris

You are very welcome to quote up to 100 words from any article posted on Vulpes Libris - as long as you quote accurately, give us due credit and link back to the original post. If you would like to quote MORE than 100 words, please ask us first via the email address in the Contact details.

Contact

Email us at bookfoxes AT gmail DOT com
Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/vulpeslibris
Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/vulpeslibris

    • Subscribe to this site's feed via FeedBurner or click here for an email subscription.

    • Add to Technorati Favorites

    Acknowledgment

  • (The header image is from Aesop's Fables, illustrated by Francis Barlow (1666), and appears courtesy of the Digital and Multimedia Center at the Michigan State University Libraries.)

    • The Book Foxes


  • Jackie - Jackie's art
  • Lisa - Lisa's website
  • Moira - The Adverse Camber Diaries
  • Rosy
  • Kirsty - Kirsty's website
  • Eve
  • Hilary
  • Jay - Jay's website.
  • Sam - Sam's blog: Books, Time and Silence
  • Nikki
  • Edward Petherbridge - Petherbridge's Weekly Post - Edward's blog
  • Kate's podcast site: Why I Really Like This Book
  • Simon - Simon's blog

    Blog Stats

    • 2,219,750 hits

    Blog at WordPress.com.

    %d bloggers like this: