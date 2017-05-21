Coming up on Vulpes Libris

A collective of bibliophiles talking about books. Book Fox (vulpes libris): small bibliovorous mammal of overactive imagination and uncommonly large bookshop expenses. Habitat: anywhere the rustle of pages can be heard.
Better late than never, isn’t it? I kept forgetting to do this ‘coming up’ post, because I was busy avoiding writing a conference paper – and then I remembered and it became another excellent reason not to be writing it. I ain’t no fool.
This week is a bit quiet in the den, it seems – but we still have some temptations for you.
On Monday, Simon will talk about the long-delayed joy of Beverley Nichols.
On Wednesday, we’ll have a Vulpes Random – tbd (EXCITING, no?)
On Friday, Hilary feeds her dreams of actually living in an actual bookshop with Jeremy Mercer’s memoir Books, Baguettes & Bedbugs. The Left Bank World of Shakespeare & Co.
Have a great week, everyone!
