Coming Up: Science Fiction Week

This is the week of May the Fourth, so the Foxes are rolling around joyously in the mixed metaphors and timeless plots of science fiction. But what is science fiction? Miriam DeFord defined fantasy fiction as plausible impossibilities, and science fiction as improbable possibilities. We’ll be wandering across those boundaries and back, because in speculative fiction, which embraces both, there are no real boundaries. One of the joys of science fiction is its capacity to create spaces for experimentation, for renewal, for testing boundaries and for rewriting old stories in nifty, shiny fabrics that don’t rip or get dirty. I have not yet come across a Foxes In Space story, but I see no reason why they shouldn’t exist. Plan your escape with us.

Monday 1 May: Jackie is intrigued by the idea of tame dinosaurs in Victor Milan’s The Dinosaur Lords.

Wednesday 3 May: Moira remembers the summer of ’87 and the cult BBC television classic that died of neglect.

Thursday 4 May: How do I love thee, Star Wars? Let me count the ways ….

Friday 5 May: Simon takes a rare step into science fiction with H G Wells’ 1910 novel The Sleeper Awakes.

