Vulpes Libris

A collective of bibliophiles talking about books. Book Fox (vulpes libris): small bibliovorous mammal of overactive imagination and uncommonly large bookshop expenses. Habitat: anywhere the rustle of pages can be heard.

Easter Break

The Foxes are unplugging the kettle, farming out the goldfish and shutting down the Den in order to go off and frivol over the Easter Break.

Some of us have foxlets to mind, Easter egg hunts to organize and choirs to sing in, while others have gardens to batter into submission, airports to conquer and beaches to gallop down in soft focus slo-mo. The rest of us are just going to disconnect the ‘phones and eat chocolate bunnies, ears first.

We’ll be back on April the 23rd, batteries recharged and ready to tackle science fiction and castles and all manner of other good things.

Have a good Easter break – however you choose to celebrate it – and we’ll see you on the other side.

~~~:~~~

One comment on “Easter Break

  1. Julia
    April 9, 2017

    Happy Easter!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Information

This entry was posted on April 9, 2017 by in Uncategorized and tagged .

Shortlink

http://wp.me/p7orS-8dX

Navigation

Coming up on Vulpes Libris

The Foxes are unplugging the kettle, farming out the goldfish and shutting down the Den in order to go off and frivol over the Easter Break.

Some of us have foxlets to mind, Easter egg hunts to organize and choirs to sing in, while others have gardens to batter into submission, airports to conquer and beaches to gallop down in soft focus slo-mo. The rest of us are just going to disconnect the ‘phones and eat chocolate bunnies, ears first.

We’ll be back on April the 23rd, batteries recharged and ready to tackle science fiction and castles and all manner of other good things.

Have a good Easter break – however you choose to celebrate it – and we'll see you on the other side.

Vulpes Libris wants to #savelibraries !

Categories

Twitter updates

Archives

Book blogs and websites

Writer blogs

Publisher blogs

Publishing commentary

Other book sites

  • Brit Lit Blogs
  • British Blog Directory.

Blog Stats

  • 2,198,951 hits

Categories

Archive

Editorial Policy

The views expressed in the articles and reviews on Vulpes Libris are those of the authors, and not of Vulpes Libris itself.

Quoting from Vulpes Libris

You are very welcome to quote up to 100 words from any article posted on Vulpes Libris - as long as you quote accurately, give us due credit and link back to the original post. If you would like to quote MORE than 100 words, please ask us first via the email address in the Contact details.

Contact

Email us at bookfoxes AT gmail DOT com
Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/vulpeslibris
Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/vulpeslibris

    • Subscribe to this site's feed via FeedBurner or click here for an email subscription.

    • Add to Technorati Favorites

    Acknowledgment

  • (The header image is from Aesop's Fables, illustrated by Francis Barlow (1666), and appears courtesy of the Digital and Multimedia Center at the Michigan State University Libraries.)

    • The Book Foxes


  • Jackie - Jackie's art
  • Lisa - Lisa's website
  • Moira - The Adverse Camber Diaries
  • Rosy
  • Kirsty - Kirsty's website
  • Eve
  • Hilary
  • Jay - Jay's website.
  • Sam - Sam's blog: Books, Time and Silence
  • Nikki
  • Edward Petherbridge - Petherbridge's Weekly Post - Edward's blog
  • Kate's podcast site: Why I Really Like This Book
  • Simon - Simon's blog

    Blog Stats

    • 2,198,951 hits

    Blog at WordPress.com.

    %d bloggers like this: