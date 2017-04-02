Coming Up this week on Vulpes Libris

The bluebells and the wood anenomes in Hallerbos, a wood south of Brussels near Waterloo, are cranking up their colours. The daffodils in my garden are leaning at an angle to catch the sun. The tulips have not yet been nibbled by slugs. The hostas are springing out of the earth like trumpets. The violets are creeping into view, the dogwood has spectacular fresh green leaves and the old growth on the lavender is making the old grey wood look pretty shabby. The wisteria will be out tomorrow, its buds are frothing with excitement. My friend Wendy met a hedgehog in her garden last week: all we have is beserker pigeons. I could go on, but you get the picture. SPRING, in the northern hemisphere, IS HERE. Also here are some fine reading hints and suggestions for your pre-Easter pleasure.

Monday 3 April: Jackie explains how Wordsworth’s ‘Daffodils’ is the perfect poem for Spring.

Wednesday 5 April: Moira takes a break from reading serious history books to wallow in the unalloyed genius of 1066 And All That.

Friday 7 April: Hilary’s personal 2017 fiction challenge continues with J David Simons’s A Woman Of Integrity.

2016 photo of the Hallerbos bluebell display by Kate. It’s spectacular every year, beech woods in lime-green new leaf above, and the most bluebells in any one European woodland below.

