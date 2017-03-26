Vulpes Libris

This week on Vulpes Libris …

bluesky with buzzard

I don’t know what’s happening – meteorologically speaking – anywhere else on the planet, but at the moment as far as Scotland is concerned, the sky is a beautiful shade of azure  – a situation so unusual that everyone is outside staring and pointing and talking excitedly about discarding the long johns a month early …

It won’t last of course: it never does, but while it’s with us we can convince ourselves that THIS year the summer will be warm and balmy and fruitful.

Oh yes it will. And all the midges will die horrible deaths.

None of which, of course, affects the Foxes, since they’re basically nocturnal animals … and this week they have, as usual, cast their literary net very wide – from England to Judaea, in fact:

~~~:~~~

Monday: Hilary discovers a literary crossroads in a tiny, lost Norfolk village.

Wednesday: Kate babbles about Ladybird books nostalgia at the Museum of English Rural life.

Friday: Kirsty returns to the Judaean Desert with The Very Short Introduction to the Dead Sea Scrolls.

3 comments on “This week on Vulpes Libris …

  1. elizabethmaddenlitblog
    March 26, 2017

    And last weekend you had snow!

  2. Patty
    March 26, 2017

    Letting you know that when the URL is clicked on these postings the web reads, âPage not foundâ Not sure what is the trouble.

  3. Dacian
    March 26, 2017

    Indeed it has been an amazing weather lately! Not what I would’ve expected! But I love it!

This entry was posted on March 26, 2017

Coming up on Vulpes Libris

