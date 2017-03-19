Coming up on Vulpes Libris

Vulpes Libris

A collective of bibliophiles talking about books. Book Fox (vulpes libris): small bibliovorous mammal of overactive imagination and uncommonly large bookshop expenses. Habitat: anywhere the rustle of pages can be heard.

Daffodils mean Spring, and it seems to be a wonderful year for them – such a show they are putting on everywhere. Today’s image therefore says Spring to me – a beautiful narcissus (Soleil d’Or, or maybe Golden Dawn) growing on St Agnes, one of my beloved Isles of Scilly, and with an early bee at work for good measure. I go there only in the summer, and spring comes so early to the islands that I’ve never seen this for myself – I am just content that I can buy them in Marks and Spencer!

No linking theme this week, except that I’m really looking forward to all that’s on offer. An alliterative mysterious Malcolm on Monday? Can’t wait! On Wednesday, if you like to spend time in the ancient world, will you like John James? I do, and I really want to know. And, as someone who had mixed feelings about ITV’s Victoria, I’m dying to find out on Friday if they were the same feelings, and were just as mixed, as Jackie’s.

Monday: Simon reads C.S. Lewis’ letters to the mysterious Malcolm.

Wednesday: Colin travels beyond the limits of the Roman Empire in the historical novels of John James.

Friday: Jackie has mixed feelings about the PBS/ITV series Victoria.

This week’s image is taken from the Flickr photo stream of ExeterAnna, and is reproduced here under a Creative Commons licence. Clicking on the image will load the source page.

This entry was posted on March 19, 2017

Editorial Policy

The views expressed in the articles and reviews on Vulpes Libris are those of the authors, and not of Vulpes Libris itself.

Quoting from Vulpes Libris

You are very welcome to quote up to 100 words from any article posted on Vulpes Libris - as long as you quote accurately, give us due credit and link back to the original post. If you would like to quote MORE than 100 words, please ask us first via the email address in the Contact details.

