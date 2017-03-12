Vulpes Libris

A collective of bibliophiles talking about books. Book Fox (vulpes libris): small bibliovorous mammal of overactive imagination and uncommonly large bookshop expenses. Habitat: anywhere the rustle of pages can be heard.

Coming Up This Week

In my area of the world, grey winter skies and occasional snow flurries linger, making me long for flowers and trees with leaves. Maybe that’s why I’ve been paying more attention to house plants, transferring my Hawaiian Ginger to a larger pot and contemplating the Venus flytrap terrarium kit that was a recent birthday gift. I don’t really have a green thumb, but ignore that when the occasional enthusiasm for planting takes hold. You’d think that would be a lead up for a week or even a day of gardening books, but unfortunately it isn’t, just me grumbling about the long winters in Ohio. That attitude may also be why my Monday review is a bit snippy. But my fellow Foxes are much less moody and will provide a nice balance to our varied week.

Monday- Jackie has mixed reactions to the recently aired Victoria TV series.

Wednesday- Hilary couldn’t resist a novel with the same title as a favourite art work, Sara Baume’s A Line Made By Walking.

Friday- Moira thought she’d catch up with Frederick Douglass and see what sort of terrific job he’s been doing.

Photo of Lake Erie in March 2017 taken by my sister, Renee.

One comment on “Coming Up This Week

  1. noelleg44
    March 12, 2017

    Have heart! We were in full spring a week ago, and now it’s snowing!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Information

This entry was posted on March 12, 2017 by in Coming up this week, Film and Television, Non-fiction: Art and tagged , , .

Shortlink

http://wp.me/p7orS-8aq

Navigation

Coming up on Vulpes Libris

We have a varied week on VL this time, but hopefully, also enjoyable.

Monday- Jackie has mixed reactions to the recently aired Victoria TV series.

Wednesday- Hilary couldn't resist a novel with the same title as a favourite art work, Sara Baume's A Line Made By Walking.

Friday- Moira reviews something interesting with her usual panache.

Vulpes Libris wants to #savelibraries !

Categories

Twitter updates

Archives

Book blogs and websites

Writer blogs

Publisher blogs

Publishing commentary

Other book sites

  • Brit Lit Blogs
  • British Blog Directory.

Blog Stats

  • 2,183,084 hits

Categories

Archive

Editorial Policy

The views expressed in the articles and reviews on Vulpes Libris are those of the authors, and not of Vulpes Libris itself.

Quoting from Vulpes Libris

You are very welcome to quote up to 100 words from any article posted on Vulpes Libris - as long as you quote accurately, give us due credit and link back to the original post. If you would like to quote MORE than 100 words, please ask us first via the email address in the Contact details.

Contact

Email us at bookfoxes AT gmail DOT com
Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/vulpeslibris
Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/vulpeslibris

    • Subscribe to this site's feed via FeedBurner or click here for an email subscription.

    • Add to Technorati Favorites

    Acknowledgment

  • (The header image is from Aesop's Fables, illustrated by Francis Barlow (1666), and appears courtesy of the Digital and Multimedia Center at the Michigan State University Libraries.)

    • The Book Foxes


  • Jackie - Jackie's art
  • Lisa - Lisa's website
  • Moira - The Adverse Camber Diaries
  • Rosy
  • Kirsty - Kirsty's website
  • Eve
  • Hilary
  • Jay - Jay's website.
  • Sam - Sam's blog: Books, Time and Silence
  • Nikki
  • Edward Petherbridge - Petherbridge's Weekly Post - Edward's blog
  • Kate's podcast site: Why I Really Like This Book
  • Simon - Simon's blog

    Blog Stats

    • 2,183,084 hits

    Blog at WordPress.com.

    %d bloggers like this: