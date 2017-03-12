Coming Up This Week

In my area of the world, grey winter skies and occasional snow flurries linger, making me long for flowers and trees with leaves. Maybe that’s why I’ve been paying more attention to house plants, transferring my Hawaiian Ginger to a larger pot and contemplating the Venus flytrap terrarium kit that was a recent birthday gift. I don’t really have a green thumb, but ignore that when the occasional enthusiasm for planting takes hold. You’d think that would be a lead up for a week or even a day of gardening books, but unfortunately it isn’t, just me grumbling about the long winters in Ohio. That attitude may also be why my Monday review is a bit snippy. But my fellow Foxes are much less moody and will provide a nice balance to our varied week.

Monday- Jackie has mixed reactions to the recently aired Victoria TV series.

Wednesday- Hilary couldn’t resist a novel with the same title as a favourite art work, Sara Baume’s A Line Made By Walking.

Friday- Moira thought she’d catch up with Frederick Douglass and see what sort of terrific job he’s been doing.

Photo of Lake Erie in March 2017 taken by my sister, Renee.