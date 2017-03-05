Coming up on Vulpes Libris

March is here and so is the Spring! Well, it hasn’t quite reached Oxford if the rain lashing against my window this morning is anything to go by. While we’re waiting for the seasons to catch up, this is what we’ve been reading and watching:

Monday: Kirsty D is transported by Kindred by Octavia E. Butler

Wednesday: Jackie tries to explain the strong impression the film The Danish Girl made on her.

Friday: Hilary couldn’t resist a novel with the same title as a favourite art work, Sara Baume’s A Line Made By Walking.

Image: Corsac Fox by Tom O’Neill [CC BY 2.0] via Flickr