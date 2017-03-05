Vulpes Libris

A collective of bibliophiles talking about books. Book Fox (vulpes libris): small bibliovorous mammal of overactive imagination and uncommonly large bookshop expenses. Habitat: anywhere the rustle of pages can be heard.

Coming up on Vulpes Libris

corsac-fox

March is here and so is the Spring! Well, it hasn’t quite reached Oxford if the rain lashing against my window this morning is anything to go by. While we’re waiting for the seasons to catch up, this is what we’ve been reading and watching:

Monday: Kirsty D is transported by Kindred by Octavia E. Butler

Wednesday: Jackie tries to explain the strong impression the film The Danish Girl made on her.

Friday: Hilary couldn’t resist a novel with the same title as a favourite art work, Sara Baume’s A Line Made By Walking.

Image: Corsac Fox by Tom O’Neill [CC BY 2.0] via Flickr

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Information

This entry was posted on March 5, 2017 by in Uncategorized and tagged , , , , .

Shortlink

http://wp.me/p7orS-894

Navigation

Coming up on Vulpes Libris

March is here and so is the Spring! Well, it hasn't quite reached Oxford if the rain lashing against my window this morning is anything to go by. While we're waiting for the seasons to catch up, this is what we've been reading and watching:

Monday: Kirsty D is transported by Kindred by Octavia E. Butler

Wednesday: Jackie tries to explain the strong impression the film The Danish Girl made on her.

Friday: Hilary couldn't resist a novel with the same title as a favourite art work, Sara Baume's A Line Made By Walking.

Vulpes Libris wants to #savelibraries !

Categories

Twitter updates

  • March is here and so is the Spring! Well, it hasn't quite reached Oxford if the rain lashing against my window... fb.me/5VpQ08CQZ 5 hours ago
  • One of the periods I like to read about most is the Middle Ages. No, not that time in your forties when you’re no... fb.me/3V0PFTRsU 2 days ago
  • Oh dear. It seems that I always volunteer myself as the contrary voice for Vulpes theme weeks - or, at least,... fb.me/66jmitqG1 5 days ago

Archives

Book blogs and websites

Writer blogs

Publisher blogs

Publishing commentary

Other book sites

  • Brit Lit Blogs
  • British Blog Directory.

Blog Stats

  • 2,178,541 hits

Categories

Archive

Editorial Policy

The views expressed in the articles and reviews on Vulpes Libris are those of the authors, and not of Vulpes Libris itself.

Quoting from Vulpes Libris

You are very welcome to quote up to 100 words from any article posted on Vulpes Libris - as long as you quote accurately, give us due credit and link back to the original post. If you would like to quote MORE than 100 words, please ask us first via the email address in the Contact details.

Contact

Email us at bookfoxes AT gmail DOT com
Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/vulpeslibris
Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/vulpeslibris

    • Subscribe to this site's feed via FeedBurner or click here for an email subscription.

    • Add to Technorati Favorites

    Acknowledgment

  • (The header image is from Aesop's Fables, illustrated by Francis Barlow (1666), and appears courtesy of the Digital and Multimedia Center at the Michigan State University Libraries.)

    • The Book Foxes


  • Jackie - Jackie's art
  • Lisa - Lisa's website
  • Moira - The Adverse Camber Diaries
  • Rosy
  • Kirsty - Kirsty's website
  • Eve
  • Hilary
  • Jay - Jay's website.
  • Sam - Sam's blog: Books, Time and Silence
  • Nikki
  • Edward Petherbridge - Petherbridge's Weekly Post - Edward's blog
  • Kate's podcast site: Why I Really Like This Book
  • Simon - Simon's blog

    Blog Stats

    • 2,178,541 hits

    Blog at WordPress.com.

    %d bloggers like this: