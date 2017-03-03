Vulpes Libris

A collective of bibliophiles talking about books. Book Fox (vulpes libris): small bibliovorous mammal of overactive imagination and uncommonly large bookshop expenses. Habitat: anywhere the rustle of pages can be heard.

Owen Archer mysteries by Candace Robb

st-leonards-cover One of the periods I like to read about most is the Middle Ages. No, not that time in your forties when you’re no longer young, but don’t yet qualify for senior discounts; I mean the Medieval era. There is so much mystery surrounding those centuries, yet we know that society was quite rigid, that the Black Plague was always lurking and the Catholic Church wielded great power in nations’ and citizen’s lives. Compared to the Renaissance, things were static, but there was an undercurrent of potential change.
Perfectly exemplifying all of this is Candace Robb’s series set in the mid-1300’s featuring Owen Archer, formerly Captain of the King’s longbowmen. He lost an eye in a fight and is now a reluctant spy for The Chancellor. He goes undercover as an apprentice with Lucie Wilton, a widow who inherited her husband’s shop in York. Both of them bring their skills and intelligence to solving the mysteries in each book.The secondary characters are just as richly drawn, Magda the Riverwoman, midwife and healer who lives in a refurbished Viking boat. Energetic Bess and her husband, Tom, who runs the tavern next door to the apothecary shop and who brings humor and gossip into her friend’s lives. Even the household cats have distinct personalities.
The author, who has long studied the period, brings everyday details to her stories and shows how people of all levels of society lived and interacted with each other. It’s also points in her favor that she made her main character a cyclops and he’s not even a pirate.
Along with learning about trade, festivals and the risky business of travel in that era, Lucie’s shop provides a window into the limits of medical knowledge at the time. Most medicine was made from herbs and often had very little effect on the illnesses they were to treat. Then there were the contagions which would sweep through towns, not only the plagues, but various fevers, whose origins were not understood. So panic and superstition would overtake a population desperate to remain healthy.
Though Owen is the central character, he is surrounded by strong women. Even Queen Phillippa and King Edward’s mistress, Alice Perrers, were quite formidable in different ways. Lucie has more rights as a widow than she did as a wife, her profession and property are now her own. The eccentric Magda is full of wisdom and likable for all of her oddness.
There’s still a few more books in the series for me to read and I’m looking forward to it. As you can tell, I enjoy these mysteries very much and can’t recommend them highly enough.

One comment on “Owen Archer mysteries by Candace Robb

  1. Kae Carter
    March 3, 2017

    Great review! Makes me want to read the series. I love historical fiction.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Information

This entry was posted on March 3, 2017 by in Entries by Jackie, Fiction: 20th Century, Fiction: 21st Century, Fiction: historical, fiction: mystery, Historical fiction and tagged , , , , .

Shortlink

http://wp.me/p7orS-88Z

Navigation

Coming up on Vulpes Libris

Whichever way you feel about it, we hope you'll find something of interest in our historical fiction week.

Monday- Kate describes the wonders of the Historical Fiction Research Network, the ageing of Elizabeth 1, the filmed re-enactments of historical beheadings and the creation of a fictitious Iowan town to teach architecture.

Wednesday- Simon uses The House on the Strand by Daphne du Maurier to explore his problems with historical fiction.

Friday- Jackie presents one of her favorite series by Candace Robb.

Vulpes Libris wants to #savelibraries !

Categories

Twitter updates

  • One of the periods I like to read about most is the Middle Ages. No, not that time in your forties when you’re no... fb.me/3V0PFTRsU 4 hours ago
  • Oh dear. It seems that I always volunteer myself as the contrary voice for Vulpes theme weeks - or, at least,... fb.me/66jmitqG1 2 days ago
  • The Historical Fictions Research Network had its second conference this weekend, in the splendid surroundings of... fb.me/5iIAHHhwl 3 days ago

Archives

Book blogs and websites

Writer blogs

Publisher blogs

Publishing commentary

Other book sites

  • Brit Lit Blogs
  • British Blog Directory.

Blog Stats

  • 2,177,344 hits

Categories

Archive

Editorial Policy

The views expressed in the articles and reviews on Vulpes Libris are those of the authors, and not of Vulpes Libris itself.

Quoting from Vulpes Libris

You are very welcome to quote up to 100 words from any article posted on Vulpes Libris - as long as you quote accurately, give us due credit and link back to the original post. If you would like to quote MORE than 100 words, please ask us first via the email address in the Contact details.

Contact

Email us at bookfoxes AT gmail DOT com
Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/vulpeslibris
Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/vulpeslibris

    • Subscribe to this site's feed via FeedBurner or click here for an email subscription.

    • Add to Technorati Favorites

    Acknowledgment

  • (The header image is from Aesop's Fables, illustrated by Francis Barlow (1666), and appears courtesy of the Digital and Multimedia Center at the Michigan State University Libraries.)

    • The Book Foxes


  • Jackie - Jackie's art
  • Lisa - Lisa's website
  • Moira - The Adverse Camber Diaries
  • Rosy
  • Kirsty - Kirsty's website
  • Eve
  • Hilary
  • Jay - Jay's website.
  • Sam - Sam's blog: Books, Time and Silence
  • Nikki
  • Edward Petherbridge - Petherbridge's Weekly Post - Edward's blog
  • Kate's podcast site: Why I Really Like This Book
  • Simon - Simon's blog

    Blog Stats

    • 2,177,344 hits

    Blog at WordPress.com.

    %d bloggers like this: