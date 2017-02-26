Historical Fiction Week on VL

Historical fiction is the closest thing we have to a time machine. When done right, it can transport you to another time and place as if a history book came alive. Personally, it’s my favorite genre to read and I can distinctly recall the moment a librarian introduced me to the first novel of that type(it was Cecelia Holland’s Firedrake). Since Book Fox Kate has just returned from a conference about the genre, we decided to celebrate it with it’s very own theme week. However, in the interest of fairness, we also have a post from a Fox who is, as they say, not a fan. Whichever way you feel about it, we hope you’ll find something of interest in our historical week.

Monday- Kate describes the wonders of the Historical Fiction Research Network, the ageing of Elizabeth 1, the filmed re-enactments of historical beheadings and the creation of a fictitious Iowan town to teach architecture.

Wednesday- Simon uses The House on the Strand by Daphne du Maurier to explore his problems with historical fiction.

Friday- Jackie presents one of her favorite series by Candace Robb.

Painting in sepia of King Arthur by master illustrator N.C. Wyeth, found on Pinterest.