Coming Up on Vulpes Libris

The Vulpes Libris Den is truly international. The Bookfoxes inhabit physical dens in a number of countries across the world, yet at the same time we coexist in peace and harmony (with just the occasional play-fighting and yapping) in our virtual den in cyberspace, and we feel our lives are immeasurably richer for our shared experiences. Some of the Bookfoxes have lived and worked in countries other than the one they were born in, some still do, and all of us have known life, friendship and collaboration with people who have come as migrants to our country. So we have a particular take on borders, physical and virtual – and feel that now is the time to stand alongside all those who have crossed them in peace.

Tomorrow (Monday 20th February) is the One Day Without Us National Day of Action in the UK, coinciding with the UN World Day of Social Justice. It is no surprise to find that this week’s Fox contributors were all pointing in the same direction, so we find we have a spontaneous, pop-up Migration Theme Week.

Monday: Kate plans the invitation wishlist for an imaginary party to celebrate the British literary culture created by migrants, for 1daywithoutus.org

Wednesday: Moira reviews one of the funniest, and most fascinating books on the Norse Sagas that she’s ever read and wonders aloud what the Vikings ever did for us.

Friday: Hilary muses on what One Day Without Us would have looked like in an 18th c English public library.

The beautiful image is entitled ‘A fox got here before me’, and comes from the Flickr photo stream of Stephen Martin Photography, reproduced here under a Creative Commons Licence. Clicking on the image will load the source page.