Vulpes Libris

A collective of bibliophiles talking about books. Book Fox (vulpes libris): small bibliovorous mammal of overactive imagination and uncommonly large bookshop expenses. Habitat: anywhere the rustle of pages can be heard.

The gentle joy of R.C. Sherriff

pb1I recently read two novels by R.C. Sherriff in fairly quick succession – The Fortnight in September (1931) and Greengates (1936) – having never read anything by him before; they were the topic of a podcast I recorded. Both novels were published by Persephone, who have also published The Hopkins Manuscript, which is Sherriff in sci-fi mode – and I’m intrigued to find out what that mode is like. Because the two novels I read offer probably the most unalloyed pleasure I’ve had in reading uncomplex prose in ages.

The plots of both are very simple. In The Fortnight in September, Mr and Mrs Stevens and their three children go on holiday together. In Greengates, Mr and Mrs Baldwin decide to move to a new house when Mr Baldwin retires. There are slight nuances – what will Mr Stevens do about a powerful colleague being at the resort? How will the committee of the Baldwins’ new housing estate be formed? – but there is nothing dramatic in these novels. They simply unfold before us like a soothing pattern of ordinary life.

They sooth because they are ordinary – but they are not twee. In both novels, the characters suffer unease and uncertainty. Mrs Stevens would far rather stay at home than go on their annual outing; the small boarding house they’ve stayed in ever since their marriage is increasingly dilapidated, and they don’t know how long they’ll continue to go. In Greengates, there are many pages of dissatisfaction in retirement – as Mr Baldwin tries to get accustomed to being at home all the time, and Mrs Baldwin similarly tries to adjust – before their brave new future is identified and secured.

But something in Sherriff’s prose levels out anxieties. The only false moves in these novels come when the author forgets his strengths. In The Fortnight in September, for instance, there a moment when Mrs Baldwin is feared drowned, and one where their son Dick goes through an altogether unconvincing and sudden change of heart about his career – both instances belong in a less naturalistic novel. When we turn to the landlady trying to hide her increasingly poorness, or Mrs Stevens’ worrying about having left the window open, we are on safer ground.

I don’t know if either of these novels would be published today. There is something that seems unambitious about Sherriff’s writing – he doesn’t offer a multitude of perspectives or jump around in time; he doesn’t throw in something to make these storylines take a sudden turn for the dark. They begin at the beginning and keep going, at a remarkably measured pace, until they reach the end. It is the craft of novel-writing at its most deceptively simple – because they are somehow gripping without anything remotely tense taking place.

If I were to teach a class in creative writing (and there is no earthly reason why I would), I’d set these novels as homework. Trying to work out how he does it would be a rewarding exercise – or, having said that, perhaps a frustrating one, because I’ve come away with no idea, and plenty of admiration. Thank you, Persephone, for making some of these books available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Information

This entry was posted on February 15, 2017 by in Entries by Simon, Fiction: 20th Century and tagged , , .

Shortlink

http://wp.me/p7orS-86O

Navigation

Coming up on Vulpes Libris

Monday: Colin writes about two books set in Scotland and wonders if either throws any light on that country.

Wednesday: Simon enjoys the gentle pleasures of R.C. Sherriff.

Friday: Vulpes Libris Classic - come back on Friday to find out which!

Vulpes Libris wants to #savelibraries !

Categories

Twitter updates

  • I picked up Nan Shepherd’s The Weatherhouse as I walked through Waterstones in Glasgow, attracted by its striking... fb.me/8uoZqLOrE 2 days ago
  • Winter just keeps wintering, doesn't it? (Unless you're in the southern hemisphere, in which case I can only... fb.me/1UiNaQZcF 2 days ago
  • ‘Ada Sibelius is twelve years old and home-schooled. Her days are spent in a lab with her father Daivd – a... fb.me/3EL9zCuOT 4 days ago

Archives

Book blogs and websites

Writer blogs

Publisher blogs

Publishing commentary

Other book sites

  • Brit Lit Blogs
  • British Blog Directory.

Blog Stats

  • 2,167,350 hits

Categories

Archive

Editorial Policy

The views expressed in the articles and reviews on Vulpes Libris are those of the authors, and not of Vulpes Libris itself.

Quoting from Vulpes Libris

You are very welcome to quote up to 100 words from any article posted on Vulpes Libris - as long as you quote accurately, give us due credit and link back to the original post. If you would like to quote MORE than 100 words, please ask us first via the email address in the Contact details.

Contact

Email us at bookfoxes AT gmail DOT com
Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/vulpeslibris
Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/vulpeslibris

    • Subscribe to this site's feed via FeedBurner or click here for an email subscription.

    • Add to Technorati Favorites

    Acknowledgment

  • (The header image is from Aesop's Fables, illustrated by Francis Barlow (1666), and appears courtesy of the Digital and Multimedia Center at the Michigan State University Libraries.)

    • The Book Foxes


  • Jackie - Jackie's art
  • Lisa - Lisa's website
  • Moira - The Adverse Camber Diaries
  • Rosy
  • Kirsty - Kirsty's website
  • Eve
  • Hilary
  • Jay - Jay's website.
  • Sam - Sam's blog: Books, Time and Silence
  • Nikki
  • Edward Petherbridge - Petherbridge's Weekly Post - Edward's blog
  • Kate's podcast site: Why I Really Like This Book
  • Simon - Simon's blog

    Blog Stats

    • 2,167,350 hits

    Blog at WordPress.com.

    %d bloggers like this: