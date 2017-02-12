Coming Up this week on Vulpes Libris

Winter just keeps wintering, doesn’t it? (Unless you’re in the southern hemisphere, in which case I can only assume that summer keeps summering.) At Fox HQ – spread rather thinly across the UK and dots across the globe – we’ve had snow, we’ve had rain, and we’ve had a chance to do some reading. What’s coming up this week? Glad you asked.

On Monday, Colin writes about two books set in Scotland and wonders if either throws any light on that country.

On Wednesday, Simon enjoys the gentle pleasures of R.C. Sherriff.

And on Friday we’ll have a Vulpes Libris Mystery Classic. It’s a mystery because I haven’t decided what it’ll be yet – but if there are any archive posts you’d love to see dusted off and reposted, pop a note in the comments!

Photo from Max Pixel.