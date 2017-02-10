Vulpes Libris

A collective of bibliophiles talking about books. Book Fox (vulpes libris): small bibliovorous mammal of overactive imagination and uncommonly large bookshop expenses. Habitat: anywhere the rustle of pages can be heard.

The Unseen World by Liz Moore

unseen

‘Ada Sibelius is twelve years old and home-schooled. Her days are spent in a lab with her father Daivd – a computer science professor – and the brilliant minds of his colleagues.

David is widely regarded as one of the best in his field. That is, until he starts to forget things.

When he is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, Ada’s world falls apart. But when he leaves a floppy disk for his beloved daughter, she has no idea that the coding within it holds the key to a past that her father refused to talk about. Navigating her teenage years without his guidance, will Ada be able to piece together the father she lost?’

~~~:~~~

I don’t know how many books I’ve read over the years –  thousands, probably. Mostly I just read them, enjoy them (or not) and then move on to the next without a backward glance. Very occasionally however I come across a book which stays with me long after I’ve finished it, haunting my dreams and colouring my daytime thoughts. Liz Moore’s The Unseen World is one of the latter.

Like many of the very best novels, it’s an impossible book to pigeonhole because – with elegance and apparent ease  – it combines so many genres that attempting to define them  would only serve to diminish the whole.

Put very simply, it’s the story of a child prodigy and her journey from adolescence to adulthood as she gradually loses her brilliant and beloved father to Alzheimer’s disease. As his mind  and personality disintegrate, she discovers that he is not who he claimed to be, and embarks on a  journey that will eventually reveal not only his true identity but also her own.

Told through a series of interwoven narratives covering more than half a century, the story of the  Sibelius family and their friends and colleagues is pieced together like a beautiful and complex puzzle, and it’s only as the last component drops into place, right at the very end of the book, that everything makes complete sense.

I approached The Unseen World with some trepidation, as I’m sure anyone who has watched a loved one being taken from them by mental deterioration would, but I was both intrigued and emboldened by the synopsis – and even before I’d finished the  first chapter, I was captivated.

Liz Moore’s prose is beautiful and unfussy and her handling of a painful subject so gentle that the tears in your eyes at the extraordinary end are not of sorrow so much as grateful, if bittersweet, recognition.

~~~:~~~

Windmill Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House. 2016. ISBN- 9780099510734. 451pp.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Information

This entry was posted on February 10, 2017 by in Entries by Moira, Fiction: 21st Century, Fiction: literary and tagged , , , , .

Shortlink

http://wp.me/p7orS-86d

Navigation

Coming up on Vulpes Libris

Monday: Kirsty D takes a tour of the History of Britain in 21 Women.

Wednesday: Jackie shares the appeal of the Isabel Dalhousie series by Alexander McCall Smith.

Friday: Moira enjoyed being sucked into Liz Moore's intriguing page-turner, The Unseen World.

Vulpes Libris wants to #savelibraries !

Categories

Twitter updates

  • ‘Ada Sibelius is twelve years old and home-schooled. Her days are spent in a lab with her father Daivd – a... fb.me/3EL9zCuOT 12 hours ago
  • Though the author is better known for his “No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency” line and deservedly so, he has a... fb.me/5DuqVuzIE 2 days ago
  • Sometimes it feels like we are going backwards. In the introduction of her "personal selection" of the 21 women... fb.me/5zufRHCmz 4 days ago

Archives

Book blogs and websites

Writer blogs

Publisher blogs

Publishing commentary

Other book sites

  • Brit Lit Blogs
  • British Blog Directory.

Blog Stats

  • 2,164,767 hits

Categories

Archive

Editorial Policy

The views expressed in the articles and reviews on Vulpes Libris are those of the authors, and not of Vulpes Libris itself.

Quoting from Vulpes Libris

You are very welcome to quote up to 100 words from any article posted on Vulpes Libris - as long as you quote accurately, give us due credit and link back to the original post. If you would like to quote MORE than 100 words, please ask us first via the email address in the Contact details.

Contact

Email us at bookfoxes AT gmail DOT com
Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/vulpeslibris
Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/vulpeslibris

    • Subscribe to this site's feed via FeedBurner or click here for an email subscription.

    • Add to Technorati Favorites

    Acknowledgment

  • (The header image is from Aesop's Fables, illustrated by Francis Barlow (1666), and appears courtesy of the Digital and Multimedia Center at the Michigan State University Libraries.)

    • The Book Foxes


  • Jackie - Jackie's art
  • Lisa - Lisa's website
  • Moira - The Adverse Camber Diaries
  • Rosy
  • Kirsty - Kirsty's website
  • Eve
  • Hilary
  • Jay - Jay's website.
  • Sam - Sam's blog: Books, Time and Silence
  • Nikki
  • Edward Petherbridge - Petherbridge's Weekly Post - Edward's blog
  • Kate's podcast site: Why I Really Like This Book
  • Simon - Simon's blog

    Blog Stats

    • 2,164,767 hits

    Blog at WordPress.com.

    %d bloggers like this: