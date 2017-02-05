Vulpes Libris

A collective of bibliophiles talking about books. Book Fox (vulpes libris): small bibliovorous mammal of overactive imagination and uncommonly large bookshop expenses. Habitat: anywhere the rustle of pages can be heard.

Coming up on Vulpes Libris

foxears

February has rolled around already and I’m still getting used to writing 2017 instead of 2016. I’ll probably get the hang of it by… ooh… October? Anyway, on with business. This is what we have coming up on Vulpes Libris this week.

Monday: Kirsty D takes a tour of the History of Britain in 21 Women.

Wednesday: Jackie shares the appeal of the Isabel Dalhousie series by Alexander McCall Smith.

Friday: Moira enjoyed being sucked into Liz Moore’s intriguing page-turner, The Unseen World.

Image: Fox by Jans Canon [CC BY 2.0] via Flickr

One comment on “Coming up on Vulpes Libris

  1. Jackie
    February 5, 2017

    I thought I was doing really well with remembering it was 2017, until last week I was shocked to find myself writing 2016 on something. Evidently I wasn’t doing as well as I thought.
    Such an inquisitive fox and with such big ears!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Information

This entry was posted on February 5, 2017 by in Coming up this week and tagged , , , , , .

Shortlink

http://wp.me/p7orS-85s

Navigation

Coming up on Vulpes Libris

Monday: Kirsty D takes a tour of the History of Britain in 21 Women.

Wednesday: Jackie shares the appeal of the Isabel Dalhousie series by Alexander McCall Smith.

Friday: Moira enjoyed being sucked into Liz Moore's intriguing page-turner, The Unseen World.

Vulpes Libris wants to #savelibraries !

Categories

Twitter updates

  • February has rolled around already and I'm still getting used to writing 2017 instead of 2016. I'll probably get... fb.me/1IlhvIZip 12 hours ago
  • I took part in a book pyramid scheme recently. It was a send-it-back, upside-down-tree-connections thing, running... fb.me/RIh1LHqr 2 days ago
  • When I was fifteen, I was Claudine. Why not? I was rebellious and had chestnut curls. I read and reread my... fb.me/5P8Gr6RuE 4 days ago

Archives

Book blogs and websites

Writer blogs

Publisher blogs

Publishing commentary

Other book sites

  • Brit Lit Blogs
  • British Blog Directory.

Blog Stats

  • 2,161,675 hits

Categories

Archive

Editorial Policy

The views expressed in the articles and reviews on Vulpes Libris are those of the authors, and not of Vulpes Libris itself.

Quoting from Vulpes Libris

You are very welcome to quote up to 100 words from any article posted on Vulpes Libris - as long as you quote accurately, give us due credit and link back to the original post. If you would like to quote MORE than 100 words, please ask us first via the email address in the Contact details.

Contact

Email us at bookfoxes AT gmail DOT com
Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/vulpeslibris
Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/vulpeslibris

    • Subscribe to this site's feed via FeedBurner or click here for an email subscription.

    • Add to Technorati Favorites

    Acknowledgment

  • (The header image is from Aesop's Fables, illustrated by Francis Barlow (1666), and appears courtesy of the Digital and Multimedia Center at the Michigan State University Libraries.)

    • The Book Foxes


  • Jackie - Jackie's art
  • Lisa - Lisa's website
  • Moira - The Adverse Camber Diaries
  • Rosy
  • Kirsty - Kirsty's website
  • Eve
  • Hilary
  • Jay - Jay's website.
  • Sam - Sam's blog: Books, Time and Silence
  • Nikki
  • Edward Petherbridge - Petherbridge's Weekly Post - Edward's blog
  • Kate's podcast site: Why I Really Like This Book
  • Simon - Simon's blog

    Blog Stats

    • 2,161,675 hits

    Blog at WordPress.com.

    %d bloggers like this: