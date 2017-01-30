Vulpes Libris

Five “Claudine” novels by Colette

When I was fifteen, I was Claudine. Why not? I was rebellious and had chestnut curls. I read and reread my literary auntie’s lovely copy of Colette’s Claudine at School … Continue reading

Coming Up on Vulpes Libris

Right now, when the world seems to be falling apart, the Foxes want to share with you a week of what sustains us and gives us joy, in the hope … Continue reading

What Makes Us Laugh

In these cloudy days of winter and gloomy current events, sometimes we need not just lighter fare, but something that sends us over the top into glee. The Foxes have … Continue reading

January 30, 2017
Golden Hill, by Francis Spufford

This is the first monthly new novelist in my challenge for 2017, and so far, so very good indeed! Golden Hill is a historical novel, set in an unfamiliar period … Continue reading

January 27, 2017
Closely Observed Trains by Bohumil Hrabal

What a curious little book. I got Closely Observed Trains by Bohumil Hrabal a couple of Christmases ago, from my parents, after I added to my Amazon wishlist. And I added … Continue reading

January 25, 2017
The Complete Maus by Art Spiegelman

The post appeared first on Vulpes Libris in June 2016. Maus is Art Spiegelman’s graphic memoir of his father Vladek, a Polish-Jewish Holocaust survivor. It was published originally in two … Continue reading

January 23, 2017
Coming Up this week on Vulpes Libris

It’s been a busy weekend for lots of people, so we’re re-posting an apposite review from last year to start this new era off. In contrast, Simon and Hilary are … Continue reading

January 22, 2017
The Returning Tide by Liz Fenwick

In her 1912 novel The Reef , Edith Wharton – that uncomfortably shrewd observer of the human condition – produced one of the finest descriptions of ‘life’ I’ve ever read. … Continue reading

January 20, 2017
Amazing Grace

This 2007 biography of the anti-slavery campaigner and British politician of the eighteenth century, William Wilberforce, begins with a foreword from the then President of Wilberforce University, which he describes … Continue reading

January 18, 2017
Guilty Pleasures

Like many people, I often go through my public library’s catalog and place books on hold. Naturally, they all become available at once and then it’s a challenge to read … Continue reading

January 16, 2017
Coming Up on Vulpes Libris

Here in the south of England we’ve just had a tiny taste of winter – about an inch of snow that is still against the odds hanging around after a … Continue reading

New Grub Street by George Gissing

Scholarly, anxious Edwin Reardon had achieved a precarious career as the writer of serious fiction. On the strength of critical acclaim for his fourth novel, he has married the refined … Continue reading

January 13, 2017
Group Post:Reading Resolutions

This time of year, many people make resolutions. You know the regular ones-go on a diet or to the gym, eat healthier, learn a new language, tackle whatever big project … Continue reading

January 11, 2017
Arnold Bennett’s A Man from the North

Arnold Bennett wrote A Man from the North, his first novel, in 1896, finishing it shortly before his 29th birthday. Bennett, like its central character Richard Larch, had travelled south … Continue reading

January 8, 2017

